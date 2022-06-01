Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 1 (ANI): Singer-turned-politician Babul Supriyo on Wednesday recalled his experiences with his friend and popular singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, who passed away on Tuesday evening.

In a conversation with ANI today, Babul Supriyo said, "KK was a great singer and a family man. He lived a simple and calm life. I never saw him attending many parties. I have a lot of memories with him."

Notably, both Supriyo and KK hail from Kolkata.

Music director and composer Jeet Gannguli also interacted with ANI over the demise of legendary singer KK. He said, "He sang many songs for me. He was just 53 years old. I lost a friend today."

Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, better known as KK, passed away on Tuesday evening. The singer fell ill while performing at an event in Kolkata and was brought to the CMRI hospital, where he was declared dead.

He was just 54 years old. One of the most versatile singers of the Indian film industry, KK has recorded songs in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali.

KK is best known for his songs like "Zindagi Do Pal Ki" from the movie Kites, "Aankhon Mein Teri" from the movie Om Shanti Om, "Khuda Jaane" from the movie Bachna Ae Haseeno, "Tadap Tadap" from the movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. (ANI)

