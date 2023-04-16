Kochi (Kerala) [India], April 16 (ANI): An eight-day-old newborn infant fell sick after she was allegedly administered sixth-week dose of vaccine by mistake at a family health centre in Edapally in Kerala's Kochi.

The infant's family alleged that the infant, born at a private hospital, was administered the vaccine for the sixth week instead of the first week.

Following the incident, the family wrote to Kerala Health Minister Veena George and the secretary of the health department and demanded action against the health centre authorities.

According to Rajesh, kin of the child, after the 8th day of her birth, the infant was administered a sixth-week dose instead of the first-week dose.

"My niece's daughter, who is only eight days old, had to go through such a horrible experience," he said.

"After receiving the wrong dose, the child fell sick," he alleged.

The alleged incident was reported on April 12 at the Family Health Centre in Edapally in Kochi.

Officials at the health centre refused to make a comment on the matter.

The kin alleged that the child was admitted to the intensive care unit of the General Hospital in Ernakulam.

"The health centre did not have the facility to incubate the child, and she was shifted to the private hospital where she was born," they said.

"We are concerned that the child might develop some health issues in the future," the family complained. (ANI)

