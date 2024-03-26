India News | Kolar BJP MP Muniswamy Says He Will Support NDA Candidate

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. BJP MP S Muniswamy, who was not allotted the Kolar seat which he represented in the outgoing Lok Sabha as it was given to its alliance partner JD(S), said on Tuesday that he will toe the party line and will work for NDA candidate.

Agency News PTI| Mar 26, 2024 05:08 PM IST
India News | Kolar BJP MP Muniswamy Says He Will Support NDA Candidate

Kolar (Karnataka), Mar 26 (PTI) BJP MP S Muniswamy, who was not allotted the Kolar seat which he represented in the outgoing Lok Sabha as it was given to its alliance partner JD(S), said on Tuesday that he will toe the party line and will work for NDA candidate.

BJP general secretary and Karnataka in charge Radha Mohan Das Agarwal recently said Kolar, Mandya and Hassan have been allotted to JD(S).

Speaking to reporters here, Muniswamy said, "My supporters and voters have asked me to contest elections, but I won't go against my party (by contesting as an independent)."

"I am a worker of the BJP, so I won't go against the decision of my party. Whoever is picked by NDA, I will work for that candidate and make him/her win," he said.

