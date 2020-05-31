India News | Kolkata Airport Issues New Set of Guidelines for Passengers

Kolkata, May 31 (PTI) The Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport authorities on Sunday issued a new set of guidelines for passengers availing flights from here.

It asked passengers to reach the airport three hours before departure time since COVID-19 prevention measures such as bag sanitisation and thermal screening will take longer than usual.

The airport hosted 1,745 passengers arriving and 1,219 departing on the third day of resumption of operations on Saturday, it said in its official twitter handle.

