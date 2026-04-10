Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 10 (ANI): Kolkata Police on Friday said that an alleged arms dealer was apprehended following a late-night raid conducted by Uttar Kashipur Police Station under the Bhangar Division.

According to police, the operation was carried out on April 9 at Raghunathpur Khalpar based on credible intelligence inputs.

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During the raid, officials recovered three country-made one-shotter firearms in working condition, along with two live cartridges from the accused's possession.

Police stated that the accused has been taken into custody, and further investigation into the matter is currently underway. (ANI)

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(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)