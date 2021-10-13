Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 13 (ANI): Kolkata's Sree Bhumi Puja Pandal, which was designed on the theme of Dubai's Burj Khalifa skyscraper, is attracting people in large numbers.

Since the Durga Puja festive began, many pandals across West Bengal especially in the capital city Kolkata have been designed on different themes.

People have gathered in large numbers and seen clicking pictures at the Sree Bhumi Puja Pandal.

When asked about a complaint allegedly against pandal lights hindering flights, State Minister and Sree Bhumi Sporting Club chief, Sujit Bose said no such complaint has been received.

"We haven't received any complaints and lights have been reduced in the pandal as there's a huge footfall of people here," he said. (ANI)

