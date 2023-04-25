Kolkata, Apr 25 (PTI) A 15-year-old schoolboy was injured after a bus ran over his leg as he fell while getting down from it in Kolkata's Kasba area, police said.

Rishab Saha, a class 10 student of Delhi Public School in Ruby Park, slipped and fell while getting down from the 3C/1 bus, they said.

"With serious injuries in his leg, he was taken to the hospital where he underwent surgery in the evening. He is fine now," a police officer said.

The driver of the bus has been detained, he added.

