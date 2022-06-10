Kalyani (WB), Jun 10 (PTI) The Kolkata-Dhaka Maitreyee Express was detained in West Bengal's Nadia district for over an hour on Friday owing to a rail blockade by locals, demanding that an illegally-built level crossing by them be made operational after the Eastern Railway closed it, an official said.

The blockade at Taraknagar halt station in the Ranaghat-Gede section started at 7.23 am and continued till 9.45 am, the Eastern Railway official said.

Owing to the agitation, Maitreyee Express was detained at Kalyani station from 8.11 am to 9.45 am, he said.

The train left for its onward journey to Dhaka after the blockade was lifted, the official said.

The agitators were demanding that a makeshift level crossing built by the villagers be made operational again. It had been closed by the railway authority, he said.

