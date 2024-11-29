Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 29 (ANI): The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) arrested the promoters of Prayag Group, a father-son duo, Basudeb Bagchi and Avi Bagchi in connection with a alleged money laundering case, the agency confirmed on Friday.

The special CBI court granted 10 days custody of both the accused.

Also Read | ED Raids Raj Kundra’s Homes and Offices in Connection with Bitcoin Scam Investigation.

According to ED, the duo are alleged to be involved in a chit fund scam, and is accused to defrauding the public by collecting deposits worth Rs 2,800 crore under false promises.

https://x.com/dir_ed/status/1862352191455207758

Also Read | Khandwa Fire: Over 30 Sustain Burn Injuries As Blaze Erupts From Torch Oil During 'Mashaal' Procession in Madhya Pradesh, Video Goes Viral.

"The father-son duo is accused of defrauding the public by collecting deposits worth Rs. 2,800 Crore under false high-return schemes, such as Monthly Income Schemes (MIS), Redeemable Preference Shares, and Club Membership Certificates," said a statement by ED.

The Agency has also said that around Rs 1,900 remain unpaid by the duo to investors.

"The Prayag Group of Companies operated illegally without necessary authorizations from regulatory bodies like the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), affecting lakhs of investors across multiple states," read the statement by ED.

The Kolkata Zonal office of the agency conducted searches on Tuesday at multiple locations in Mumbai and Kolkata.

The statement read, "The ED will further interrogate the accused to uncover the properties acquired using the defrauded funds. This action is part of the ED's efforts to trace and recover assets linked to the scam, aiming for restitution of the money to rightful investors and victims." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)