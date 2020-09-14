Kolkata, September 14: Metro rail services in Kolkata resumed on Monday after a gap of more than five months, a senior official said. The regular services were suspended due to the COVID- 19 outbreak. Also Read | NEET 2020: Bihar Student Misses Exam After Travelling For 24 Hours And Reaching Exam Centre Late by 10 Minutes, Says ‘I Lost a Year’.

Special trains, however, were run for NEET aspirants on Sunday. "Services have resumed at 8 am and around 3,000 people have commuted in the first two hours," Kolkata Metro Railway General Manager Manoj Joshi told PTI. Also Read | Redmi 9 & Redmi 9 Prime to Go on Sale Today in India at 12 Noon via Amazon.in & Mi.com.

"The last trains from the originating stations on both sides will commence their journey at 7 pm and complete it by 8 pm," he said. Joshi said all safety protocols including social distancing are being followed.

