The pandal in Kolkata decorated on the theme of 'Mother's touch'.

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 10 (ANI): A Durga puja committee in Kolkata has themed their pandal on 'Mayer Chowa' (Mother's touch) depicting the role of mother in our lives, likening her to the Goddess.

While speaking to ANI, Sujit Roy, Secretary of Pandal, said, "The pandal is made up of bamboos. This year, our pandal is themed on mother, her role in our upbringing. We have decorated the pandal with Sakha Pola (a Bengali bangle)."

"We have used it as a decorative piece because it is worn by married Bengali women. Through this theme, we want to convey that both Maa and Durga Maa protect their children in times of distress and COVID-19," he added.

He further added, "From household chores to looking after children, we have tried portraying a mother's multi-faceted personality."

Sharad Navratri is believed to mark Goddess Durga's victory over demon Mahishasura, signifying the victory of good over evil.

The 10th day of Sharad Navratri is celebrated as Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami. The festival of Navratri will be observed from October 7 till October 15. This year Ashtami falls on October 13 while Dashami is on October 15. (ANI)

