Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 7 (ANI): Police have been deployed at South Calcutta Law College as classes resumed on Monday amid an ongoing investigation into an alleged gang rape incident.

As the Calcutta High Court ordered classes to resume, Advocate and guest lecturer at the law college, Somnath Mukherjee, said that the court had laid some guidelines, which will be followed.

Also Read | Did India Admit Rafale Fighter Jet Pilot Loss During Operation Sindoor? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim by Pakistani Propaganda Accounts.

"We have already submitted to the high court. The high court has given some guidelines, and we will follow them," Mukherjee told ANI.

While the classes resume, the student unions' rooms will remain closed. The Calcutta High Court on Thursday directed the West Bengal Higher Education Department to ensure that the union rooms in all colleges and universities in the state remain locked till the time the students' union elections in those institutions are conducted and the results are declared.

Also Read | Hyderabad Shocker: Man Steals Cardamom Packets by Stuffing Them Into His Underwear at D-Mart in Sanathnagar, Act Caught on Camera; Arrested After 2nd Attempt Busted.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Police on Friday brought the arrested accused in the Kolkata gangrape case to South Calcutta Law College for the reconstruction of the crime scene.

Earlier, the Kolkata High Court sought a response from the West Bengal Government on three Public Interest Litigations (PILs) regarding the alleged gangrape at the South Calcutta Law College in the Kasba area.

The Court also questioned why the governing body of the college was not included in the case.

On July 2, Kolkata Police stated that the Detective Department of the police force would take over the investigation in the alleged gang rape case.

This comes after a student was allegedly gang-raped inside the South Calcutta Law College in the Kasba area in the capital city of West Bengal on June 25. Five days later, on June 30, Kolkata Police said that the three main accused in the case were arrested within less than 12 hours.

The Alipore court had sent the three main accused to police custody till July 8.

The Court also sent the security guard Pinaki, the fourth accused, to custody till July 4. The accused, Monojit, Pramit, and Zaib, will remain in police custody until July 8. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)