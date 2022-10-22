Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 22 (ANI): Kolkata Police busted a godown in Anandapur, seized contraband narcotic drug poppy straw weighing 3601 kg priced at Rs 30 crores in the international grey market and arrested three persons in this connection.

The arrested accused were mastermind Sultan Ahmed (39) and his associates Faiz Alam (55), and Md. Kalim (30).

Also Read | In the RPG Attack Case, Key Accused Charat’s Interrogation Leads to the Recovery of an … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

The godown was situated on the first floor of G25/148, Gulshan colony, West Choubaga, Kolkata.

The approximate value of the seized items is Rs 30 crores in the international market.

Also Read | Navi Mumbai: 10-Year-Old Nigerian Boy Reunited with Kin After Failing to Alight From Suburban Train at Vashi Station.

All three are being produced before court today. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)