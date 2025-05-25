Kolkata, May 25 (PTI) The Special Task Force of Kolkata Police arrested a man from Esplanade area here on Sunday after 120 cartridges were found in his possession.

A senior police officer said the 26-year-old man, identified as Ramkrishna Mahato, was frisked the moment he got down from a long-distance bus. A total of 120 live cartridges were found in his possession.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana May 2025 Instalment Date: When Will Maharashtra Women Beneficiaries Receive 11th Kist of INR 1,500 Under Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme?.

Maity, a resident of Ketugram in Purba Bardhaman district was being interrogated, the officer added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)