Mumbai, Aug 31 (PTI) Track doubling work on a 46.8 kilometre stretch between Roha and Veer stations in Raigad district has been completed, a Konkan Railway official said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Mysterious Viral Fever: BJP MLA Manish Asija Says Death Toll Now 44 in Firozabad; DM Orders Closure of Schools.

A release from KRCL said completion of this work, which cost Rs 530 crore and started in October, 2016, would reduce bottlenecks and increase train operation efficiency on the heavily-patronized route.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: 1,200-Year-Old Stone Idol of Goddess Durga Recovered in Budgam.

Post completion on August 30, the 02619 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus - Mangaluru Central Special was the first train to pass on the Down line, while 06346 Thiruvananthapuram Central - Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Special was the first to use the Up line, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)