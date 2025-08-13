Agartala (Tripura) [India], August 13 (ANI): Lee Seong-Ho, Ambassador of Republic of Korea to India, visited Tripura University on Tuesday and engaged with students, highlighting the long-standing friendship between India and Korea.

Speaking to ANI, Korean Ambassador Lee said, "I'm here to introduce my country to the wonderful students of Tripura University. For the last 50 years, India and Korea have maintained an excellent relationship. Now, we would like to elevate our relationship to the next level. Naturally, strengthening our relationship with Northeast India is a priority. That's why we are here."

Earlier in the day, a special forum was held where various avenues for enhancing bilateral cooperation were discussed, particularly in sectors relevant to Northeast India. The Ambassador expressed his delight at meeting the students, noting that the visit was "truly special" and a significant step toward deeper cultural and educational exchanges between the two nations.

"We had a wonderful forum this morning, where we discussed many ways to further our cooperation, including opportunities in the Northeast region. This is the reason for my visit, and it is truly special. I am delighted to meet the students here and to introduce my country to them," Lee Seong-Ho said.

The event reflected growing interest in fostering partnerships beyond traditional diplomatic channels, aiming to bring tangible benefits to academic, cultural, and economic sectors in the region. (ANI)

