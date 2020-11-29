Kottayam (Kerala) [India], November 29 (ANI): With three-tier local body polls in Kerala around the corner, the streets of Kottayam are filled with posters of various political parties promoting their candidates.

Salim, a candidate contesting from a seat in Kottayam said the number of posters is more than previous years because the 'door-to-door' campaigning was hindered by COVID-19 pandemic.

"The COVID-19 situation of Kerala, especially in Kottayam, affected the house-to-house campaigning of candidates before the elections," said Salim.

The polling in Kerala will happen in three phases, with the first phase on December 8, followed by the second phase on December 10 and the final phase on December 14.

The counting of votes will be done on December 16. (ANI)

