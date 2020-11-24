New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind will inaugurate the 80th All India Presiding Officers' conference in Gujarat's Kevadia on Wednesday.

The two-day conference is being organised by the Lok Sabha to celebrate the Constitution Day, according to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday.

"The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, will visit Gujarat (Kevadia) tomorrow (November 25, 2020) to inaugurate the 80th All India Presiding Officers' Conference,” it said.

