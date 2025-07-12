New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): At the unveiling of Queering the Law: Beyond Supriyo, retired Supreme Court Judge Sanjay Kishan Kaul made a stirring call for social reform.

Reflecting on a recent case of honour-based violence, Justice Kaul condemned the country's continued obsession with control, especially over relationships, women, and those who challenge social norms.

"Freedom and identity are still seen as threats rather than rights," he said, adding, "Look at what is happening around us. A father shooting his own daughter simply because she chose to live life on her own terms. This is not just an individual crime, it's a symptom of the deep-rooted resistance to autonomy, particularly when it comes to women or anyone who challenges traditional norms."

"Forget urban spaces, in many parts of the country, relationships are still seen through the narrow prism of control, honour, and social pressure. This kind of violence is not just about one family or one incident; it reflects a much larger issue about how freedom and identity are still seen as threats rather than rights." Justice Kaul said.

The event marked the public launch of policy recommendations crafted by the Keshav Suri Foundation (KSF) and the Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy (Vidhi). This collaborative effort was initiated in response to the Supreme Court's Supriyo vs. Union of India verdict, which denied marriage equality to certain queer groups but underlined the State's duty to address systemic discrimination faced by LGBTQIA+ individuals.

The gathering featured panel discussions with lawyers, activists, queer civil society leaders, and Vidhi fellows, culminating in an immersive theatrical performance. Justice Kaul's keynote drew sharp attention to societal resistance to autonomy, especially in non-traditional families and queer relationships.

The policy package, titled Queering the Law: Beyond Supriyo, comprises four briefs: recognition of queer relationships and families, access to goods and services, queer affirmative healthcare, and prevention of violence. These documents emerged from extensive legal research and pan-India consultations in New Delhi, Mumbai, and Jaipur, engaging over 150 stakeholders.

Among the key proposals: amend secular laws to be inclusive of queer marriage, parenthood, and inheritance, establish civil unions and nomination systems for chosen families. Reform the Transgender Persons Act to introduce horizontal reservations and remove binary medical certification. Ban conversion therapy and unnecessary surgeries on intersex persons. Expand gender-affirming healthcare and mental health access. Modify laws like the Domestic Violence Act and the Prevention of Sexual Harassment Act to reflect queer-specific violence.

Keshav Suri, founder of KSF and Executive Director of the Lalit Hospitality Group, stated, "Our nation's journey towards equality demands collective action. We are proud to present a set of actionable recommendations that chart a path forward, one that ensures dignity, rights, and recognition for LGBTQIA+ individuals."

Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy emphasised the importance of engaging with the High Powered Committee, urging governments to implement legal and policy changes for queer inclusion. The recommendations aim to assist civil society and legal professionals in shaping reform and pursuing strategic litigation. (ANI)

