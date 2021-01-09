Bengaluru, Jan 9 (PTI): The Karnataka Congress would soon send its recommendations to the party high command regarding candidates to by-elections for Belgaum Lok Sabha, and Basavakalyan and Maski Assembly seats, party's state president D K Shivakumar said on Saturday.

The by-poll schedule is yet to be announced by the Election Commission.

"Regarding the Belgaum Lok Sabha and Basavakalyan Assembly constituency, I have called for a meeting of leaders and gathered their suggestions. Soon, we will send our recommendations for the two seats, along with Maski Assembly constituency, to the high command," he said.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting with party leaders here, he said the party high command would finalise the candidates.

While by-polls to Belgaum Lok Sabha and Basavakalyan Assembly seats are necessitated following the death of Union Minister Suresh Angadi and MLA B Narayan Rao respectively due to COVID-19 in September last year, Maski seat fell vacant following the disqualification of MLA Prathapagouda Patil who had won in 2018 from Congress and is now with the BJP.

According to sources, names of KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi, former MP Prakash Hukkeri and Belgaum Rural MLA Laxmi Hebbalkars brother Channaraj Hattiholi are doing the rounds for the Belgaum seat.

For Basavakalyan, names of MLC Vijay Singh, the son of former Chief Minister (late) N Dharam Singh, and Mallamma, the widow of MLA B Narayan Rao, are under consideration, they said.

For Maski, a section of senior Congress leaders has indicated that the name of Basanagouda Turvihal, who recently joined the party, is being considered.

Turvihal, who was the BJPs 2018 candidate from Maski, had lost by just 213 against Prathapagouda Patil of the Congress, who is now with the BJP.

