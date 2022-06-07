Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 7 (ANI): Karnataka government is formulating a new Research and Development (R&D) policy whose announcement would be made within a month, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday.

The Chief Minister was speaking after inaugurating a Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Lab and release of Dr H Narasimhaiah's autobiography (Translated English edition) 'Path of Struggle' as part of the 102nd birth anniversary of renowned academician and Padmabhushan awardee Dr H Narasimhaiah at the National College.

Also Read | Apple MacBook Air & MacBook Pro With M2 SoC Launched at WWDC 2022.

"The proposed policy would identify and give a boost for research and innovations happening at Garage level to major institutions. Even individuals with innovative ideas and a passion for research would be encouraged. The policy would immensely benefit National Educational Institutions," Bommai said while assuring support for National College in its science and research endeavours.

He exhorted the students to ask questions as it would help in developing logical thinking.

Also Read | Prophet Remarks Row: Delhi Police Probing Death Threats Issued to Nupur Sharma.

"Children have the right to ask questions, their curiosity is the trigger for research," he said.

Talking about the New Education Policy, the Chief Minister said the education system is undergoing comprehensive changes due to its implementation.

"The National Education Institution is implementing the New Education Policy. It is bringing comprehensive changes in the education system. The NEP encourages experimentation and gives importance to Science. The state government is setting up Atal Laboratories in every school at a cost of Rs50 lakh. It would give a big boost for research," Bommai said.

Recalling late Narasimhaiah's service and dedication, Bommai said, "Narasimhaiah worked for building a modern India while retaining the ancient values of the country. He was known for his scientific temper and campaign against superstition. Narasimhaiah has built a great educational institution and those who study here are very lucky."

Meanwhile, during the eight-year tenure of PM Modi, many new initiatives have been taken in the country; New Education Policy is one of them.

As a result of this policy, the youth of the nation will also get higher education in their regional language. Expenditure on education in the country has almost been doubled, at the same time, enough emphasis has been placed on skill development and the skills of 1.34 crore youth of the country have been enhanced. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)