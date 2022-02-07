Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 7 (ANI): Karnataka government has launched a self-defence training programme 'Obavva Art of Self Defence Training' for 50,000 girl students in schools and colleges.

During his address at the launch ceremony of the training programme organised by the Social Welfare department, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the Home Department has been instructed to use Police Training Schools to provide self-defence training to women.

"An ambitious programme is being charted to provide self-defence training for 50,000 girls students in Backward Classes and Social Welfare department hostels. It has been aptly named after Onake Obavva, the name itself gives the strength to fight," Bommai said.

"Women have venerable respect and position in society. But the perverts look at them in a cheap manner. Many laws have been passed, programmes formulated and funds have been spent to stop harassment and atrocities on women. But there is a need for imparting self-defence training too for them. The rogue elements could be taught a lesson if women are trained in self-defence," he added.

The chief minister further said that the departments of Law, Education, the Home along with society should work together to ensure the safety and dignity of women. "Good programmes have been formulated through boarding schools of the state for women's protection. This programme should go on throughout the year. All the programmes would be integrated and a new programme would be implemented for women's safety," he added.

Emphasizing the importance of self-confidence in a person, Bommai said that it is the prime requirement for learning self-defence. "One who is self-confident would defend oneself most ably. Self-confidence is like a tonic for self-defence. The Social Welfare minister and officials of the department are giving that tonic to you," he stated.

"We all have read the courageous story of Onake Obavva. Karnataka is proud of its legacy of such courageous women. Kitturu Chennamma, Belavadi Mallamma, Onake Obavva.. were more courageous than men. They are our inspiration," he said.

"The state government would work to provide education, employment and inspiration to achieve the top spot in the country by the time the state would celebrate 75th Rajyotsava," Bommai stated.

He further informed that the State government has decided to induct 7,500 more NCC cadets annually with an allocation of Rs 1200 per cadet. "75 more NCC units would be started in schools and colleges. NCC Cadet strength in the state would be raised to over 50,000 by 2023. A special programme is being formulated to impart self-defence training on par with military training for women," Bommai said while talking about Special Programme for women's protection.

"A strong foundation has been laid today for self-defence programmes. It has been decided to celebrate Keladi Chennamma and Belavadi Mallamma Utsavs," he added. (ANI)

