Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 1 (ANI): Following the protest by the Opposition and students over the auction of 400 acres of land adjoining the Hyderabad Central University (HCU), Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President and MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud said that Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao has to answer why HCU land was auctioned in the past.

Mahesh Kumar Goud said, "This is purely a government land. KTR is talking about HCU. He is the man who handed over hundreds of acres of land to his benami Rameswar Rao. My Home Vihanga has been erected there. That is the pure land of HCU. KTR, G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay have to answer why they were silent when the land was given to My Home's Rameswar Rao. BJP and BRS are together. They want political mileage."

He further said that there was a pending court case and after that, it was decided that this is a government land.

"This is the reason the government is taking over the land. In exchange for this land, another piece of land was given to HCU where there are encroachments. Now KTR has to respond on this," he added.

Students in the Hyderabad Central University (HCU) continued to protest on Tuesday against the Telangana government's proposal to auction 400 acres of green land in Kancha Gachibowli near the University.

A protesting student said, "This protest has been going on for the last one week since the day we came to know that bulldozers had arrived at the place. This protest is for the 400 acres of land which belongs to HCU. If you see our online site you will see that the University has 2300 acres of land. It used to be more than that but due to complicity of the state government with the Vice-chancellor and Registrar the University, the University is losing the land and this time also the same thing is happening."

Earlier Union Minister G Kishan Reddy alleged that the Congress government in Telangana is planning to auction 400 acres of green land under Hyderabad University (HCU) to real estate companies, a move he claims will disturb the ecosystem.

Speaking to the media, G Kishan Reddy said, "Congress government wants to auction the land to real estate companies, which will disturb the ecosystem. Tree cutting is being done at night. Rahul Gandhi advocates for stopping mining in Kerala and gives big speeches in Delhi, so he should think about what his government is doing in Telangana. This is why students (of Hyderabad University) are protesting and the state government is using force on them, which is wrong. I wrote a letter to the CM to stop this auction and cutting down of trees."

G Kishan Reddy had called for an immediate halt to the sale of the 400 acres of land under Hyderabad University, citing environmental concerns and the potential displacement of local wildlife. He also demanded an end to the tree felling, a measure that has triggered protests from students.

"I have written a letter to the Chief Minister (A Revanth Reddy) in the Congress government to stop this action. I demand from the CM and Rahul Gandhi that 400 acres should be saved. Also, the equipment which has been installed for tree cutting should be removed," the Union minister told ANI.

"Forest Department, Central University, everyone has developed this land for a long time. But today, the Congress-led Telangana government wants to auction it off and give it to a real estate company. Due to this, there will be a lot of concrete jungle. Eco-sensitivity will be damaged and environmental problems will arise, we don't know where birds, animals will go," he added.

Minister Reddy claimed that the government is cutting trees down in the middle of the night, accusing the Congress government of hypocrisy as party leader Rahul Gandhi talks about the ecological damage of mining in Kerala.

"They are putting floodlights and cutting trees in the middle of the night. This Congress government gives a big speech in Delhi. Sonia Gandhi gives a big speech. Rahul Gandhi should think about what his government is doing. He says that mining should not be done in Kerala, so Rahul Gandhi gives a letter to the Prime Minister, but where his government is, they want to give away the green land, so students are protesting against it," the minister said. (ANI)

