Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], November 12 (ANI): IT and Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday inaugurated Telangana State Police Public Safety Integrated Operations Centre here in Hyderabad at Gachibowli in the premises of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate.

He also inaugurated the data centre. The Public Safety Integrated Operations Centre is located on two floors. The ground floor has operations with video walls for real-time monitoring, emergency response systems for dial 100 and Hawk-Eye App and the first floor has War room and Data Centre where 15,000 CCTVs are monitored simultaneously at a time.

The inauguration event took place in the presence of Mohammed Mahmood Ali, state Home Minister; Sabitha Indra Reddy, Minister for Education, Arekapudi Gandhi, Government Whip and MLA Serilingampally, Dr Bonthu Rammohan, Mayor GHMC, K Naveen Kumar, MLC and Koleti Damodar, Chairman, Police Housing Corporation.

The new facility is developed using distributive technologies such as Scalable Video Platform, Big-Data Driven Insights and Scalable Data Lake, Computer Vision and Facial Recognition, IoT Integration & Data Correlation, Machine Learning--Recommendation Engine, Geo-spatial Analytics and Cyber Security.

Speaking on the occasion, Rao said: "For the last six and a half years, there has been a stable government. But, in order to achieve economic stability, we need new investment coming into the state. For that, we need good law and order to attract investments."

He said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao took some key decisions in the initials days of coming into power and allocated Rs 280 crore to improve police machinery and infrastructure.

"Various Government Departments work in solos. There is no coordination between them. As a result, there is wastage of public money as each other may work unknowingly against the common interest. The newly inaugurated Telangana State Police Public Safety Integrated Operations Centre will help save a lot of public money paid in the form of taxes," Rao said.

The minister announced that the proposed Hyderabad's own twin towers, the police iconic structure called Command Control Centre, housing an integrated command and control Centre along with others will be ready in two months. The structure is coming up at an investment of Rs 600 crore.

It will be the most iconic building for police anywhere in the world, he said.

According to Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahender Reddy, it will have a gallery for the general public to visit and know police and their operations.

Telangana Home Minister Mahmood Ali said that Telangana Police is India's number one police.

"They are role models to many. They are always at the forefront of embracing technology. Their novel initiatives are being replicated elsewhere... For every 1,000 people living in the city, there are 30 CCTVs available," he said.

DGP Mahender Reddy said the Hyderabad Safe and Smart City Project is conceived with an objective for citizen-friendly, holistic, integrated and responsive CCTV based surveillance system for the cities of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda and to transform the traffic system from today's technology into a safer, more efficient and demonstrable for the future.

"It provides real times situational intelligence through the fusion of data. 15000 CCTVs can be viewed from a single place. It provides an integrated view of law enforcement, Traffic and Emergency Services. It empowers the field officers," he said. (ANI)

