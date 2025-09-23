Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 23 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President and Telangana MLA K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) has been formally invited to attend TALHospitals HealthFest 2025 as a Guest of Honour on Tuesday.

According to a statement, the event is scheduled to take place on October 24 at the University of California, San Diego (UCSD).

The CEO of TAL Hospitals, Sai Gundavelli, personally handed over the official invitation to K.T. Rama Rao in Hyderabad. Professor Ravinder Yadav, the former Vice-Chancellor of Osmania University, is also present on this occasion.

The organisers recognised his leadership in technology-driven governance, innovation-led development, and policy-making in Telangana, which will provide valuable perspectives to the global audience.

Moreover, Touch-A-Life Foundation also expressed gratitude for KTR's acceptance and looks forward to his participation in shaping conversations at TALHospitals HealthFest 2025.

According to the statement, HealthFest 2025 is a global platform that brings together healthcare professionals, policymakers, innovators, and changemakers to reimagine the future of healthcare.

The event will focus on cutting-edge themes, including AI and Personalised Medicine, Digital Healthcare Innovations, Integrated and Holistic Care, and Global Options for Better Healthcare Access, it added. (ANI)

