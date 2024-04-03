Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 3 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader KT Rama Rao has sent legal notices to Congress leaders Konda Surekha, Yennam Srinivas Reddy, and KK Mahender Reddy for allegedly making remarks that the former has a role in the "phone tapping" case.

The notices demand an apology within a week for the false accusations made against him, which allegedly tarnished his reputation, failing which "legal action" will be initiated.

A war of words erupted between KTR and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy over allegations of phone tapping in the state last week.

BRS working president KTR had earlier claimed that "phone-tapping', if it had happened, could have been limited to a couple of people".

Responding to the 'phone tapping' remarks made by KT Rama Rao, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Friday warned that anyone who was involved in the phone tapping under the previous government will be sent to jail.

"Earlier, the government scared the people who voted for them by putting cases on them and phone tapping. 'KTR is saying that they tapped a few calls, so what?' Can anyone speak like that? If you tapped phones, you will go to Cherlapalli jail. The officers who listened to them are in jail. We already said that they are evil doers, thieves, and if you listen to them, you will go to jail. KTR is speaking like an unbridled bull. They will pay for it, but the case is under investigation," Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said.

Hyderabad Police on March 29 in a statement said that investigation into Cr No. 243/2024 of Panjagutta Police Station is under progress and that one person involved in the commission of the crimes reported in the said case has been arrested by the Investigation Officer.

Former SIB DSP Praneeth Rao, Additional SP's Bhujanga Rao, and Thirupathanna were arrested in the phone tapping case. Additionally, SIT also grilled former Task Force DCP Radhakishan Rao for over 10 hours, and arrested him.

The phone-tapping case revolves around allegations of widespread phone tapping of political leaders, including Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, during the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government led by K Chandrashekar Rao. (ANI)

