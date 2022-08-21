Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 21 (ANI): Telangana Industries and IT Minister KT Rama Rao unveiled the visitor registration app for PlastIndia 2023 -- an international exhibition, conference and convention of the plastic industry -- on Saturday.

PLASTINDIA 2023, the 11th edition of the International Plastics Exhibition, conference and convention will be held from February 1 to 5, 2023, at the newly revamped Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.

PLASTINDIA 2023 will focus on innovation, sustainability, and growth, facilitating modern techniques that will help to maintain a cleaner environment and lead to sustainable economic growth.

Visitors from all over the world can register themselves for the event using this app.

Jayesh Ranjan Garu, Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Govt of Telangana and Vimlesh Gupta Garu President, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Plastics Manufacturers Association (TAAPMA) were also present on the occasion.

PLASTINDIA 2023 will be spread across 150 acres of exhibition space with a total built-up area of 4.2 million sq ft. in Pragati Maidan. The majority of the international exhibitors will be present at the event, and the majority of the available space has already been sold out. Nearly all exhibit their technology and products.

The production and consumption of plastics have multiplied during the past three decades, driving the rapid growth of the Indian plastics sector.

One of the main goals of the Indian plastic bodies today is to considerably increase exports and rank among the top manufacturers of plastic. India exported USD 12.6 billion worth of plastics in the years 2020-21, and by 2025, that amount is anticipated to rise to USD 25 billion. The plastic industry of Telangana, with over 10,000 units employing 20 lakh people directly or indirectly has contributed significantly to the growth story. The Telangana plastics sector has increased 100 per cent since 2014, with an estimated turnover of Rs 7,500 Crore.

Excellent initiatives of the Telangana government in the last decade, industry-friendly policies, and uninterrupted power have aided this growth. Plastics have played a key role in supporting all the government initiatives starting with Mission Bhagiratha.

Speaking on the occasion, Jigish Doshi, President of Plastindia Foundation said, "The tremendous growth that the plastics industry of Telangana has witnessed indicates its immense potential. We are committed to work closely with the state government and the industry to further develop plastics and work towards innovative and modern manufacturing techniques that will be sustainable for the environment and the economy. "

The plastics business has evolved through the years with advanced innovations and developed environment-friendly processing and utilization techniques that do not affect the environment.

The Foundation released PLASTINDIA 2023 with 10 goals to make a substantial impact on the plastics industry. (ANI)

