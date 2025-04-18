Hyderabad (Telangan) [India], April 18 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi's working president KT Rama Rao on Friday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking out against the tree felling under the land of Hyderabad University in Kancha Gachibowli, Telangana.

He said that while the remarks are welcomed, this is also the time to prove that the BJP is not colluding with the Congress in Telangana, and hopes that the PM isn't just paying lip service.

"I was heartened to hear your speech about the destruction of Kancha Gachibowli Forest by Telangana CM Revanth Reddy. However, I hope it's not just lip service. The devastation in Kancha Gachibowli is not just a grave environmental catastrophe, destroying biodiversity across over 100 acres, but also a massive financial fraud perpetrated by Congress Govt," KTR wrote in a post on X.

He further alleged that he has alerted various investigative agencies about alleged financial fraud of about Rs 10,000 crore involving the land sale of the land.

"We have already alerted by writing to investigating agencies CVC, CBI, SFIO, SEBI and RBI about the Rs 10,000 crore financial fraud involving the mortgage of Kancha Gachibowli land," his post read.

He further cited the report by the Supreme Court's Central Empowered Committee, which confirmed the existence of financial impropriety.

"The Supreme Court's Central Empowered Committee has confirmed the existence of a financial impropriety and emphasised the need for a thorough investigation with central agencies. As our cities choke, environmental protection is paramount. Also equally important is exposing politicians like Revanth Reddy, who brazenly and shamelessly bulldoze the systems," KTR said.

He added, "I urge the central government to take this matter seriously and expedite the investigation. It's time to prove that in Telangana, BJP and Congress aren't colluding, and you, Mr. Prime Minister, truly care about environmental protection and accountability."

Earlier, on April 14, during a rally in Haryana, PM Modi accused the Congress of destroying jungles with bulldozers and endangering animals, in reference to the recent tree felling that was stopped by the Supreme Court.

"The government is busy destroying jungles through bulldozers, causing damage to nature, endangering animals. This is the working style of the Congress," the PM said in the Hisar rally.

On the same day, the top court had directed the Wildlife Warden of Telangana to examine and take immediate steps to protect the wildlife affected on account of deforestation in 100 acres of land.

A bench of Justices BR Gavai and AG Masih made it clear that not even a single tree should be felled in the area.

It also warned Telangana authorities about sending its officers responsible for deforestation to a "temporary prison" in the "very same spot" if the state justifies the felling of trees.

University of Hyderabad students were protesting against the auction of the land and wanted the land to be transferred to the university. (ANI)

