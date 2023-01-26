Raichur (Karnataka) [India], January 26 (ANI): Former Chief Minister of Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy and JDS legislative party leader HD Kumaraswamy slammed Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai raising questions as to why the Gujarat model is required to safeguard the people from leopards.

"Human-wildlife conflict has escalated across the state, with 14 people killed in wild animal attacks in the last two months. This is heartbreaking. Basavaraja Bommai, isn't the problem limited to the forest villages spreading everywhere dangerous?" said HD Kumaraswamy.

He said that the extent of the problem is due to the irresponsibility of the forest department. The government is directly responsible for the situation getting out of hand and people losing their lives. Due to the administration's lack of foresight, the rational grip on the bureaucratic class is lax and the people are scared.

"After so many lives, the government is trying to bring the situation under control on the model of other states. By the way, why are the posts of forest watchers not filled? How right is it to keep vacant posts that are vital in preventing wildlife menace?" he said.

He further added that there are 4,562 vacancies in the Forest Department. Personnel is needed to monitor the movements of wild animals and engage in operations. BJP Karnataka's mentality of digging a well after a fire. Kannadigas have to face the consequences of his bad governance. (ANI)

