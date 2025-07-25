Srinagar, Jul 25 (PTI) Deputy Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai called on Jammu and Kashmir Lt Gov Manoj Sinha here on Friday.

They discussed the prevailing security scenario in the Union Territory, an official spokesperson said.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana July 2025 Installment Date: When Will Maharashtra Women Beneficiaries Receive 13th Kist of INR 1,500 Under Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme? Check Latest Update.

"Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Strategy) and Director General Military Operations, called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan in Srinagar," the spokesperson said in a statement.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)