Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 20 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant General Manoj Sinha inaugurated the first-of-its-kind multiplex in Kashmir after cinemas were shut down in the region in the 1990s, in Shivpora locality of Srinagar district.

This multiplex, which has a capacity of 520 people is designed by INOX with the latest technology. With the opening of the multiplex, in Srinagar, Kashmiris will get a chance to see movies on the big screen after more than three decades.

"Providing health infrastructure, employment, quality education to the youths and to empower them is our priority," Sinha said adding "these types of initiatives will not only help in generating employment but also provide social security to our youths," LG said.

Chairman of the project, and Owner Vijay Dhar, thanking the LG of J-K, said, "This was a project of passion. My happiness has no limits. We are thankful for LG sir to have inaugurated the Multiplex. Every work is 100 per cent complete. We will have a special screening for Lal Singh Chaddha. 1st of October the multiplex will open for locals."

Designer of the Multiplex, Amit Katyal told ANI, " This was an old project, as old as 3 years old. This was a shared dream of Vikas Dhar and me, but Covid halted our plans for 2 years. It was a dream project, that started to bring a change in Kashmir for youngsters.

"We made this Multiplex with INOX standards depicting the local culture of Kashmir. We have designed an INOX logo depicting the art and culture of Kashmir. In June this year, the project started. Lobby interiors, box office and food courts were desined by our team in accordance with INOX standards. A change will happen in Kashmir with this multiplex."

The Kashmiri handicrafts 'khatamband' and 'papier mache' have been used in the cinema hall, which stands out.

"World famous Kashmiri 'papier mache' and khatamband' handicrafts have been used in the architecture. This is our ancestral work. It took us 2 and a half months to complete the artisan work. My work is being displayed here which makes me happy, " Artist Irshad Ahmad told ANI. (ANI)

