Hyderabad, July 20 (PTI): A local court on Tuesday sentenced a 25-year-old labourer to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting a seven-year-old boy and later murdering him in 2019.

A special Fast Track Court convicted the accused on charges of kidnap, unnatural sex and murder of the boy under relevant sections of the IPC, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and sentenced him to undergo life imprisonment.

It also slapped a fine of Rs 7,000 on him, a release from the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate said.

According to the prosecution, the accused, while walking on a road on the night of May 8, 2019 spotted the boy, lured him by offering chocolate, took him to a nearby deserted spot and sexually assaulted him.

After the boy raised an alarm, the man lifted him above his head and slammed him to the ground several times, leading to severe bleeding injuries and he died on the spot.

Local people, who heard the boy's screams, rushed to the spot, found the child lying in a pool of blood and tried to nab the man, but he gave them the slip.

A case was registered and the man was arrested after due investigation, the release said. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)