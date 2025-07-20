Thane, July 20 (PTI ) A labourer was killed when a window frame from an old building landed on him during building repair work in Ulhasnagar town in Thane district on Sunday, a Fire Brigade official said.

The incident occurred around 4 pm when repair work was underway in a dilapidated building situated near Maya Hotel.

"During the repair activity, a window frame suddenly gave way and fell directly on the head of a labourer working below," the official said.

The deceased has been identified only as Raosaheb, and several workers were assigned the repair task in the narrow lane adjacent to the building.

"The impact of the frame caused him serious head injuries," said the fire brigade official, adding that he was rushed to Central Hospital, where doctors declared him "brought dead".

The area where the accident took place is known for congested lanes and ageing structures, many of which are considered structurally unsafe.

"This building was known to be in a dangerous condition, and repair work was being undertaken. However, a detailed investigation is underway to ascertain whether proper safety protocols were followed and who is accountable for the accident," the official added.

Police registered a case of accidental death.

