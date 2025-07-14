Panaji, Jul 14 (PTI) Barely a week before the Goa assembly's monsoon session, the opposition parties do not seem to be on the same page on deciding their strategy to raise various issues in the House.

In the 40-member Goa assembly, the opposition Congress has three members, the Aam Aadmi Party as two legislators, while the Goa Forward Party (GFP) and Revolutionary Goans Party have one MLA each.

Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao has called a meeting of all the opposition parties on Tuesday.

The Congress MLA on Sunday said the meeting has been called to "decide the opposition's strategy for the assembly session," set to begin on July 21.

GFP leader Vijai Sardesai, however, said he is yet to decide whether he would attend the meeting or not.

"The meeting of the opposition members should have been held before the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting chaired by the speaker. But here, the LoP is merely doing a formality by calling the meeting little ahead of the session," Sardesai told reporters on Sunday.

He said the opposition members should have met to decide the strategy before the BAC meeting.

"It's pointless to meet now as the MLAs have already tabled their questions," Sardesai said.

AAP Goa president Amit Palekar said his party will take call on Monday on whether to join the opposition meeting.

Revolutionary Goans party MLA Viresh Borkar said he will not be part of a united opposition, but will fight alone against the government in the House.

Reacting to statements by members of various opposition parties, Alemao said there was no delay in holding the meeting.

"This is a right time for us to decide our floor coordination and strategy. I hope all the opposition members will join the meeting," the LoP said.

The assembly session, to be spread over 15 days, will culminate on August 8.

