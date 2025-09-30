Leh (Ladakh) [India], September 30 (ANI): People flocked to the market in Leh, Ladakh, to purchase groceries, clothes and other essential items following a three-hour relaxation of the curfew here.

The curfew has entered its sixth consecutive day following the violence on September 24, amid protests demanding statehood and inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

Restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) were imposed in Leh following the violent protests.

A local resident said, "The markets were closed for a week. I am feeling happy that the shops were open today."

Earlier on Monday, the Union Home Ministry said that it has always been open for dialogue on Ladakh matters with the Apex Body Leh (ABL) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) at any time and would "continue to welcome the discussion" through the High Powered Committee or any such platform.

"The Government has always been open for dialogues on Ladakh matters with the Apex Body Leh (ABL) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) at any time. We would continue to welcome the discussion with ABL and KDA through the HPC on Ladakh or any such platform," a Home Ministry release said.

The dialogue mechanism established with ABL and KDA through the High Powered Committee (HPC) on Ladakh has yielded good results till date in the form of increased reservations to the Scheduled Tribes of Ladakh, providing women's reservations in LAHDCs and protection to local languages, the release added.

However, Chairman of Leh Apex Body Thupstan Chhewang had said at a press conference that they will not take part in talks with the Centre till "peace is restored in Ladakh".

The violence on September 24 claimed four people amid police retaliation, after the protestors set an office of a political party on fire.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk, leading the protests with a hunger strike, was apprehended under the National Security Act (NSA) after being accused of inciting the violence. (ANI)

