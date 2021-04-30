Leh, Apr 30 (PTI) The total number of COVID-19 cases in Ladakh surged to 13,866 as 108 more people tested positive for the disease, while the death toll climbed to 140 with one more fatality, officials said on Friday.

Ninety fresh cases were reported from Leh and 18 from Kargil, they said.

Of the total 140 deaths, 96 were reported from Leh and 44 from Kargil.

As many as 192 coronavirus patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, the officials said.

They said the number of active cases in Ladakh stands at 1,597 – 1,482 in Leh and 115 in Kargil.

