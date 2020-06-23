Ladakh [India], June 23 (ANI): Ladakh has reported 85 new cases of coronavirus taking the number of active COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory (UT) to 783.

According to an official media bulletin, 12 more patients were cured and discharged in Leh district.

Also Read | Patanjali Says It Fulfilled All Standard Parameters for Clinical Trials of Coronil and Swasari_Vati, Acharya Balkrishna Says Details Sent to AYUSH Ministry.

The total number of cases reported in the Union Territory is 932 while one patient has died due to the disease. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)