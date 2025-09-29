Leh (Ladakh) [India], September 29 (ANI): Prohibitions under Section 163 of the BNSS, 2023 continue to be imposed in Leh following the violence on September 24. Assembling five or more persons is prohibited in the district; no procession, rally, or march is to be carried out without prior written approval.

Security personnel remain deployed across Leh.

Also Read | Karur Tragedy: Death Toll in Devastating Stampede at TVK Leader Vijay's Campaign Rally Reaches 41 After Woman Succumbs to Injuries.

People of Ladakh have been demanding the inclusion of the Union Territory in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. The Sixth Schedule of the Constitution contains Article 244(2) and 275(1), which reads, "Provisions as to the Administration of Tribal Areas in the States of Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram."

A total of 44 people have been arrested in connection with the violence, which resulted in the deaths of four individuals.

Also Read | Sex Racket Busted in Mysuru, Police Arrest 2 for Pushing Young Girls Into Prostitution Amid Superstitious Belief That Intercourse With Virgin Girls Cures Mental Illness.

Among those arrested is Sonam Wangchuk, a prominent activist and advocate for the implementation of the 6th Schedule in Ladakh. He had been on a hunger strike, which he ended just as the violence broke out.

Later on September 26, the police fired during the protests, leading to the deaths. Wangchuk was detained under the National Security Act (NSA) and is currently being held in Jodhpur jail in Rajasthan. He has been accused of inciting violence.

A day earlier, the JKPCC President, Tariq Hameed Karra, addressed the Ladakh protests.

Speaking to mediapersons, he claimed that this ongoing agitation is a result of five years of deceit and unfulfilled commitments.

"The current agitation is a result of the deceit of the last five years and the unfulfillment of commitments..." Karra told reporters.

During the discussion of the Ladakh agitation and its resulting violence, Karra alleged that the current protesters were the same individuals who had celebrated the abrogation of Article 370 and had been utilised by the government during that time.

"Today, we want to address a very sensitive and nationally significant issue: the situation in Ladakh. Four people have already died, and around 90 have been injured... Those protesting against the Government of India and local administration are the same individuals who were used by the government during the abrogation of Article 370. They were happy when Article 370 was abrogated..." said Karra. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)