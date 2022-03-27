Leh, Mar 27 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor R K Mathur on Sunday said efforts would be made to develop a hand-holding system for the benefit of women self-help groups (SHG) in Ladakh.

Interacting with villagers and SHG members in Shang, he also suggested that SHGs can diversify their product chain, open souvenir shops and showrooms, and put their products on display in homestays for tourists and trekkers for better income.

SHGs such as those from Nagdang, Gandey and Chokdo raised their issues, including providing support in designing and marketing of carpets, according to an official spokesman.

Executive Councillor of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh, Stanzin Chosphel, requested for providing guidance and hand-holding support to women SHGs after completion of their training module, he said.

The Ladakh lieutenant governor (L-G) stressed on the need for basic facilities such as power, road and water for the development of a village.

"Homestays can be a source of income for the people of Shang village due to the footfall of tourists and trekkers," Mathur said and assured to address the issues of the people of Shang village, including completion of a road leading to the village under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).

Earlier, the Nambardar of Shang village, Tsewang Tundup, raised various issues including installation of mobile towers with high-speed internet connectivity, blacktopping of the main road leading to the village, repairing and maintaining electricity poles and installing chain-link fencing to protect their crop from wild animals.

Shang village's panch, Tsewang Nurboo, requested for the delimitation of the Martselang constituency for proper distribution of funds among villages, the spokesman said.

He added that Nurboo also requested for sanctioning a health centre with proper medical facilities.

