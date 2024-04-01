By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): The centre-run hospital and medical college Lady Hardinge in Delhi has started its Hemodialysis facility with two machines. The facility of Hemodialysis has been started after a gap of 29 years. It was first begun in 1995 but could not run.

"I came to know that dialysis facilities starting with the infrastructure, logistics, machines, equipment, consumables and manpower made in place in 1995. There may be some reasons why dialysis couldn't be started at that time and it has taken roughly 29 years to start the same facility again over here." Dr Subhash Giri, Director of Lady Hardinge Medical College said speaking to ANI on Monday.

"Dialysis is required in the patients who have kidney failure, we have two conditions chronic renal failure and acute renal failure. In these two stages we require dialysis, chronic renal failure dialysis is required twice a week and when there is an acute renal failure then it is required more frequently. In any medical college or super specialty dialysis facility is required and it should be available." he explained about medical conditions when dialysis is required.

The Lady Hardinge Medical College will be starting a dialysis facility in three phases that includes two dialysis machines in the first phase and the cost of these two dialysis machines is approx 70 lakhs to assist four patients in a day."we have two dialysis machines with separate bedded facilities. It has a capacity of twenty machines with twenty beds in future. Two machines facility has been made functional where in the morning we can do dialysis of four patients a day." said Dr Giri. (ANI)

