Beijing, April 1: In a shocking revelation, an employee at a government-affiliated institution in China has been accused of deliberately poisoning her pregnant colleague's drink. Allegedly, the woman took such extreme steps to avoid the extra work her colleague's maternity would bring. The incident was uncovered through a video recording, which showed the accused adding a suspicious substance to the victim's water bottle.

The South China Morning Post reported the pregnant woman, who had noticed an odd taste in her water, initially suspected the office's water supply. However, after switching to boiled bottled water and still detecting the strange taste, she set up her iPad to record her desk area, leading to the capture of the incriminating footage. China Shocker: Doctor Punches 82-Year-Old Patient in Face During Eye Surgery, Suspended After Video Goes Viral.

Woman 'Poisons' Pregnant Colleague's Drink To Stop Her From Taking Maternity Leave

The video depicts a woman in a black vest pouring a powder-like substance into the pregnant employee's drink and hastily departing. The motive behind the accused's actions is believed to be her reluctance to handle an increased workload during her colleague's maternity leave.

Following the discovery, the victim reported the incident to the police, prompting an ongoing investigation. The organisation's staff are awaiting the outcome before proceeding with any internal measures. China Shocker: Teacher Smashes Girl’s Head on Desk, Punches Boy’s Face; Suspended After Video of Assault Goes Viral.

Legal experts have weighed in, suggesting that if the accused's intent was to cause harm, she could face charges of injury, irrespective of the substance's toxicity or the presence of physical harm. The case has sparked widespread condemnation on social media, with netizens expressing disbelief and anger over the malicious act. Comments range from criticism of the accused's moral compass to broader concerns about workplace ethics and the pressures faced by employees.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 01, 2024 07:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).