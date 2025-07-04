New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) A 24-year-old man who allegedly killed his employer's wife and teenage son in an 'act of revenge' in southeast Delhi's Lajpat Nagar has been brought back to the city from Uttar Pradesh, an official said on Friday.

The accused, Mukesh Kumar, was arrested from a train at Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction in Uttar Pradesh, hours after the gruesome double murder came to light.

Also Read | Chinese App Investment Scam: ED Arrests Delhi-Based Forex Supplier in Case Linked to INR 903 Crore Fraud.

"He has been brought back to Delhi and is being interrogated to ascertain the exact motive behind the brutal killings,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari said.

“The incident is gruesome in nature, and we are trying to understand why he killed both the woman and her minor son," he added.

Also Read | 'Shefali, Meri Pari': Parag Tyagi Pays Touching Tribute to Late Wife Shefali Jariwala, Says She Was 'Love in Its Most Selfless Form' (See Post).

Kumar, a native of Bihar's Hajipur, worked as a helper at a garment shop run by Kuldeep Sewani in the Lajpat Nagar market.

He allegedly attacked Kuldeep's wife Ruchika (42) and their 14-year-old son with a sharp weapon after being reprimanded by the woman over unpaid dues of Rs 45,000 and frequent absence from work.

The police said Kumar had access to the Sewani residence as the family stored garments in a godown attached to their house. He used this access to enter the house under the pretext of collecting stock and carried out the attack before fleeing with his belongings.

The police said that they are checking what he stole from the house as the Sewani residence was ransacked.

"Multiple teams are questioning Kumar. We got to know that he also stole valuables from the house after committing murder. We may take him to the crime scene as well to understand the sequence of the event," said the officer.

Further investigation is underway, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)