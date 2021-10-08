New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): The hearing in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, where eight people were killed on October 3, continued at the Supreme Court on Thursday on the second day.

Earlier, on Thursday, SC had directed the Uttar Pradesh government to file a status report on who are the accused against whom FIR has been filed in the matter.

A Bench of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli also sought a report from the state government on the status of the case registered in connection with the October 3 incident and the PILs in the matter before Allahabad High Court.

Local farmers blame Union Minister of State for Home Affairs and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ajay Kumar Mishra 'Teni' and his son Ashish Mishra for the violence that left eight dead, including four farmers a local journalist and others. They were mowed down by a vehicle that was part of the convoy of the Minister in Lakhimpur Kheri in north-central Uttar Pradesh.

Videos are also being circulated on social media where a Mahindra Thar was seen knocking down protesters from behind.

The minister and his son deny the charges. Ashish Mishra and 20 others have been booked for murder but have not been arrested yet.

The government gave Rs 45 lakh as compensation for each family and announced a judicial probe. Channi and Baghel also announced Rs 50 lakh compensation each to the victims' families.

On Tuesday, advocates Shiv Kumar Tripathi and CS Panda wrote to the top court, seeking punishment for politicians allegedly involved in the ghastly incident. The letter has stated, "Having regard to the seriousness of the killing of the farmers at district Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh, it is incumbent upon this Court to intervene in the matter as flashed in the press." (ANI)

