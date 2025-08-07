New Delhi [India], August 7(ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday expressed its dissatisfaction over Uttar Pradesh Police's explanation for not having acted on a prosecution witness's complaint that he had received a threat, on the ground that the said witness failed to appear before the police despite having been called by the Superintendent of Police (SP).

The said witness, Baljinder Singh, had claimed that he was being induced not to give his testimony in the matter, where the accused ex-Union Minister's son, Ashish Mishra, allegedly ran his SUV over a group of farmers who were protesting against the Centre's farm laws.

Also Read | US Tariffs Threat: Uddhav Thackeray Slams Centre Over 'Failed' Foreign Policy and Economic Impact, Says 'Donald Trump Is Making Mockery of India'.

Following this, the top court had on March 24 permitted Baljinder Singh to approach the local police and file a complaint in this regard.

Today, the UP government informed a bench of Justices Surya Kant, Ujjal Bhuyan and N Kotiswar Singh that the witness has not appeared before the police and refused to disclose his identity despite the SP having called him to do so.

Also Read | Donald Trump's Tariff Threat: If US Goes Ahead With This, India Should Also Impose 50% Tariff on American Imports, Saya Shashi Tharoor (Watch Video).

However, the Court, not impressed with the UP government's submission, was of the view that senior police officials may go to the witness to record his statement if the said witness is reluctant to go to the police.

The Court also directed the SP to file an affidavit regarding the status of Baljinder Singh's complaint after verifying the same.

During the hearing, Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the victims in the matter, sought that the trial in the matter should proceed on a day-to-day basis.

However, the Court, though not agreeing to Bhushan's request, in this regard, urged the trial court in UP to examine as many witnesses as possible on the days on which the trial in the matter takes place.

The next date of trial in the matter is on August 20, the Court was informed.

On January 25, 2023, the top court granted interim bail for eight weeks to Ashish Mishra and imposed various conditions. Later, it was extended from time to time. The top court had directed Ashish Mishra to inform the concerned court about his location. The Court had also clarified that any attempt by Ashish Mishra or his family to influence witnesses and try to delay the trial may lead to the cancellation of his bail.

Subsequently, in May 2025, the Supreme Court allowed accused Ashish Mishra to visit Lakhimpur Kheri to meet his family. Mishra can see his family each Saturday (evening) till Sunday (daytime) and will return to Lucknow, the top court had said. It had also clarified that Mishra will "strictly" only spend private time with his family while visiting Lakhimpur Kheri and will not participate in any other public meetings. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)