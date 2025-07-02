Aizawl, Jul 2 (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Wednesday expressed the need for developing the state capital Aizawl into a more organised and disciplined city.

During a meeting with leaders of Aizawl Local Councils, Lalduhoma noted the growing concern over groups of teenage gangs who often indulge in group fights and violent confrontations, according to an official statement.

Local Councils function under the Local Administration Department of the state government.

Calling the teenage gangs unruly and anti-social elements, the chief minister said the issue must be addressed immediately.

He emphasised the importance of restoring order and ensuring that such behaviour is effectively controlled.

Noting that urban spaces must be safeguarded from becoming chaotic or unsafe, Lalduhoma said that they should instead be developed with care, keeping in mind the safety and well-being of women and children.

He urged the Local Councils to work in close coordination with community volunteers within their respective areas and to take a proactive role in promoting peace and social discipline.

Regarding the issue of Inner Line Permit (ILP), the chief minister emphasised the need for Local Councils (LCs) to play a supportive role in enforcing the law, especially in issuing No Objection Certificates.

He suggested that the LCs exercise greater responsibility and caution while issuing NOCs.

The leaders of the Local Council Association urged Lalduhoma to provide a space to set up an office in Aizawl and to raise their honorarium.

The chief minister said that he would consider the proposal, the statement said.

