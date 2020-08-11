Bhopal, Aug 11 (PTI) The ashes of late BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh governor Lalji Tandon were immersed in Narmada river at Sethani Ghat in Hoshangabad town in the state on Tuesday.

Madhya Pradesh Urban Development Minister Bhupendra Singh was also present on the occasion alongwith Tandon's family members, officials said.

Tandon died in Lucknow on July 21 after a prolonged illness.

