New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): RJD chief and former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav has approached the Delhi High Court in connection with the alleged corruption case related to the 'land-for-jobs' scam, investigated by the CBI.

Represented by Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, Yadav has petitioned the court to quash the FIR in the case. Sibal informed that the charge framing in the trial court is scheduled to commence on June 2.

Also Read | SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025: State Bank of India To Release SBI Clerk Main Examination Results for Junior Associates Posts Soon at sbi.co.in, Know Steps To Check.

Yadav's counsel contends that, as per a Supreme Court ruling, an inquiry cannot proceed without obtaining prior approval, which is a mandatory requirement. He pointed out that while such approval was secured for others, it was not obtained in Yadav's case.

Yadav further argued that the CBI has continued its investigation without obtaining the necessary sanctions required to probe him in the matter.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Slams TMC Over Murshidabad Violence, Teacher Scam; Describes West Bengal Govt As 'Nirmam Sarkar' (Watch Video).

It was submitted that arguments on charges are set to begin soon, and a request was made for an interim order adjourned the trial court proceedings until the petition is decided.

The CBI, opposing the petition on maintainability grounds, argued that sanction under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act was not required. It further stated that while sanction under Section 19 was necessary, it had already been obtained.

The agency also informed the court that the issue raised is currently pending before the Supreme Court and is expected to be heard by a three-judge bench.

Justice Ravinder Dudeja heard the matter in detail and stated that he would pass the order later in the day.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are investigating former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, his family, and several others in connection with the land-for-jobs case. Yadav is alleged to have granted railway jobs in exchange for land parcels from candidates or their relatives, either as gifts or at significantly reduced prices. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)