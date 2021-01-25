Ranchi, Jan 25 (PTI) Jailed RJD supremo Lalu Prasad on Monday sought an early hearing of his bail petition in the Dumka treasury embezzlement case of the fodder scam.

Filing Prasad's reply before the Jharkhand High Court, his counsel Devarshi Mandal said that his client has completed more than half of the jail term awarded by a CBI court in the case and he should get bail.

Prasad has been air-lifted to Delhi for better treatment at AIIMS after his health condition deteriorated.

Mandal said Prasad has requested an early hearing of his bail petition.

The RJD supremo will walk out of the jail if he gets bail in the Dumka treasury case as he has secured bail in the other three fodder scam cases.

Mandal said Prasad's medical reports from AIIMS will also be filed before the court.

