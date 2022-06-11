Patna, June 11 (PTI) The opposition RJD in Bihar erupted in celebrations on Saturday when its founding president Lalu Prasad, one of the most colourful political personalities of his generation, completed 75 years of age.

Excitement was palpable among the rank and file as their leader, whom incarceration and ill-health frequently keeps away, was physically present in the party office on his birthday after many years.

The party, which completes 25 years in less than a month, was observing the day as 'Sadbhavana Diwas' (day of harmony), tweeted Prasad's son and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav in an attempt to apparently underscore that here was a political outfit whose founder had kept communal passions in check in the thick of post-Babri demolition riots.

Posters have been put up calling the former Bihar chief minister the 'bhagwan' (god) of the poor and Yadav, an ex-Deputy CM himself, gave a thumbs up to the attempts at deification by referring to his father's birthday as a day of "avataran" (incarnation).

The residence of Rabri Devi, wife of Prasad and a former CM herself, where the RJD supremo is staying, teemed with visitors since morning who brought along gifts and good wishes.

One of his fans brought along 75 'dauras' (wicker baskets) full of “khaja”, a sweet dish made of white flour which has come to enjoy the status of a cultural symbol of Bihar.

To the delight of his party workers, Prasad chose to drive to the RJD office, a few kilometers away, to cut a gigantic 75 kg laddoo with the help of a ladle as his followers applauded the desi sweet being preferred to a cake.

However, some followers of the RJD supremo have posted a video clip on social media wherein Prasad can be seen taking part in a conventional birthday celebration with his wife, children and grandchildren.

All family members can be seen dressed in casuals and feeding Prasad, wearing a sleeveless vest and track pants, with pieces of the cake he cut, thoroughly enjoying the family reunion.

At the RJD office, the ailing leader who suffers from numerous complications and is awaiting clearance for a trip abroad for treatment of kidney problems, thanked his supporters in a quivering voice.

A library named after his political mentor Karpoori Thakur and socialist ideologue Ram Manohar Lohia, to which a reading room called "Tejashwi Vachanalaya" is attached, was also inaugurated by Prasad on the occasion.

The party workers also distributed food among those living in the Adalatganj slum situated right behind the Birchand Patel Marg RJD office.

Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav, for a change, did not hog the limelight for any squabbles with colleagues. He patiently attended to the needs of his frail father at the party office.

Eager to carve out a distinct identity for himself, Tej Pratap also announced the launch of "Lalu Pathshala", a school where education will be imparted in accordance with the ideals of social justice and communal harmony, which his father stood for.

