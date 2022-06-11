Jaipur, June 11: The central disciplinary committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday issued showcause notice to its Dholpur MLA Shobharani Kushwah for cross-voting in the June 10 Rajya Sabha polls. She had reportedly cast her vote for Congress candidate Pramod Tiwari.

The showcause notice issued said that Kushwah has committed gross indiscipline by violating the party whip. "It has come to notice that Kushwah has flouted the whip issued by BJP state (Rajasthan) president Satish Poonia."

The Central Disciplinary Committee has asked her to reply in 7 days as to why she should not be expelled from the primary membership of the party. She has been asked to reply by June 19. Rajya Sabha Election Results 2022: Check Statewise And Partywise List of Winning MPs.

Kushwah on Friday was also suspended from the primary membership of the party and all other responsibilities and obligations with immediate effect. The BJP legislator cross-voted for Pramod Tiwari, a Congress candidate who managed to get 41 votes -- the exact number he required to win the polls.

